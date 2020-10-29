Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

