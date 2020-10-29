Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after purchasing an additional 610,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

