Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 65.2% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,721,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $749,370,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,165,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.