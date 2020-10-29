Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Reduced by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $109,940,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $300.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.03. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

