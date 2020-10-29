Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.