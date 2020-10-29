ValuEngine Upgrades Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) to “Buy”

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BASI opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

