ValuEngine Upgrades Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) to “Buy”

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BASI opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.
