ValuEngine Upgrades Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) to Buy

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $132.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

