ValuEngine Upgrades Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) to Buy

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $132.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.