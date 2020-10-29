ValuEngine Downgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Sell

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $143.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 47,151 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

