ValuEngine Downgrades Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) to Sell

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.64. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,049,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

