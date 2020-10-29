ValuEngine Downgrades Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Hold

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

INTEQ opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $482.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

