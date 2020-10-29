Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) PT Raised to $8.00 at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 950,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

