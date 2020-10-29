Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

