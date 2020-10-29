USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $35,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
