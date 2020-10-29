USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $35,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

