US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

