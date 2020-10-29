US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.
US Nuclear Company Profile
