Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 337,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.