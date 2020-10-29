Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

NYSE:UVV opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Universal has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

