Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

UEIC opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

