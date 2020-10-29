Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
UEIC opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
Recommended Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.