Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

UNIT stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,634,000 after buying an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 566,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 863,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

