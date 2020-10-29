United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.00 by Credit Suisse Group

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.45 ($45.24).

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) stock opened at €30.58 ($35.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

