United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in October

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 820.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDIRF shares. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

