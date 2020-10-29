United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 526.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

