United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $71,848,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.