Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.85 ($61.00).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

