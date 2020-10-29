Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

