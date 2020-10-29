Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 raised shares of Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Under Armour stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

