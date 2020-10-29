UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

