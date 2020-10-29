Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $108.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

