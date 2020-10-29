Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider William Joe Williams Sells 3,531 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 499,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

