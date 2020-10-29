UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

UDR opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

