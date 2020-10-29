UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.