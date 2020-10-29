UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in UBS Group by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in UBS Group by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in UBS Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in UBS Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

