UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $243.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.01.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

