U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.