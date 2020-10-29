Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.
Shares of TWTR opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Twitter by 9.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 24.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
