Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.45.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

