Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twin Disc stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

TWIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

