Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $385.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.42.

TWLO stock opened at $296.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

