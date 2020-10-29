Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TheStreet raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 10,913,199 shares during the period. Georgetown University boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 717,600 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

