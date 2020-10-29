Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $122.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.08. 2,449,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average session volume of 389,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,455,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 182,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

