Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $122.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,649,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

