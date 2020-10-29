Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $122.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.
Shares of TPTX stock opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,649,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
