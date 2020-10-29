Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.79

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 7112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Barclays began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.25 million, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

