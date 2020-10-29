Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Raised to $43.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPB. Barclays started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $725.25 million, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

