TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

