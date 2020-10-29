TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) dropped 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 105,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 110,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. is based in Fredericton, Canada.

