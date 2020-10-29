Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 50,000 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TBK stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.