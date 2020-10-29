Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

