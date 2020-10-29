Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$105.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$87.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.92. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$31.37 and a 52-week high of C$96.77. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million and a PE ratio of 34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.