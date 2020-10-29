TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $25.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.