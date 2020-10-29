Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,076 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE TRN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

